JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires 38 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.6% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Humana were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Humana by 53.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Humana by 34.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $377.93 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.97 and its 200 day moving average is $410.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

