Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $7,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,570,753.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.