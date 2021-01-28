Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

