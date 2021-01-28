Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of WTFC opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

