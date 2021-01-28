Jefferies Financial Group Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $156.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.47. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

