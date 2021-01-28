Jefferies Financial Group Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $156.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.27.
Shares of KMB opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.47. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
