Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146 in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

