Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for thyssenkrupp in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

