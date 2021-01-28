Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $159.35 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 225,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 48,997 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 272,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,798,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

