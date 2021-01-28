Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of YETI in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YETI. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

NYSE:YETI opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.