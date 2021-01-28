JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JDSPY stock remained flat at $$11.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.