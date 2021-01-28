Jason Few Purchases 11,000 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $21.57 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

