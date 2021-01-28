Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

