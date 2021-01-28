Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

