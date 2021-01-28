Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,092.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,041.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 695.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

