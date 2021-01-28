Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Shares of PRU opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

