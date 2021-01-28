Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $159.85 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $168.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

