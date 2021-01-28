Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $222.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average is $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.