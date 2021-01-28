Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

