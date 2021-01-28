Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,167 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $305.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.17. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.