Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $158.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is benefiting from its solid momentum across Core, Payments and Complementary segments. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, rising data processing and hosting fees are accelerating services and support revenues. Also, growing Jack Henry digital revenues are contributing well. Additionally, hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes are tailwinds. Also, Paycheck Protection Program lending line remains a major positive for processing revenues. However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are weighing on margin expansion. Further, coronavirus related headwinds especially are major concerns. Additionally, sluggish Corporate segment is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,547. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,002,000 after acquiring an additional 96,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

