Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jabil stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 832.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

