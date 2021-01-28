J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Up 5.1%

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.70 and last traded at $164.91. 326,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 116,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 168,410 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 368,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

