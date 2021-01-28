IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IWGFF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IWGFF opened at $4.49 on Monday. IWG has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

