ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 105044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITMPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

