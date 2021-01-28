Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Sells $57,337.39 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

