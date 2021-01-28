Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.52

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $9.62. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 10,403 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

