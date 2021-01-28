Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

ISR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James cut Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

Isoray stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 9,549,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,574,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

