IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 5%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26. Approximately 199,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 154,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.00 price objective on IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.15 million and a P/E ratio of -104.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

