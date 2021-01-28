iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.87 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

