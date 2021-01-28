iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Increased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 197.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,999 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 255,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.36. 11,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,588. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.