iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.89

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.89 and last traded at $177.89, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,976,000 after purchasing an additional 856,489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,598,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

