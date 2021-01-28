iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,356. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.