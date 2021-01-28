iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $232.26

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $232.26 and last traded at $230.54, with a volume of 87893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average is $206.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

