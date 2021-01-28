iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $242.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

