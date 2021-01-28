iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Down 5.2%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $388.23 and last traded at $389.82. 1,792,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 777,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,085,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,453,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

