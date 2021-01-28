iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.53

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.53 and traded as high as $66.49. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 3,516 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

Get iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.