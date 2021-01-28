iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.