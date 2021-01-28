iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 198,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

EWL stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.