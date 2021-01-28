iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

