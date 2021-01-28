iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Trading Down 2%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.97. 120,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 92,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 121.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000.

