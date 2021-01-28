iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,447 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.5% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $44,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 293,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,305. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.