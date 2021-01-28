iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $30.86. Approximately 4,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 77,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter.

