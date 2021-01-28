iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ 6th Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 374,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

