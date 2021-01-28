iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $238.57. 24,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,999. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

