iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

IPAC stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01.

