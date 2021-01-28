iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.21

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.21 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 1700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,429.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

