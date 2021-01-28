iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,221 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $47,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

