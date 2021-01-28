iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $152.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,080. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.80.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

