IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.47. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 95,519 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

