IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $24.13 on Thursday. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 million, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.16.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

